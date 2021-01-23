Indiana inmate agrees to plead guilty in inmate’s killing

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — An inmate at a central Indiana prison has agreed to plead guilty in the fatal stabbing of another prisoner.

Tommy Holland’s defense attorney told a Madison County judge his client is ready to accept a plea agreement in the August 2019 stabbing death of 28-year-old Clifford S. Baggett at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

The Herald Bulletin reports that in exchange for his guilty plea to a murder charge, the state of Indiana will seek a sentence of life without parole for the 45-year-old Indianapolis man.

Holland’s sentencing hearing is expected to be set within the next two weeks, after Holland signs the plea agreement.