Indiana inmate agrees to plead guilty in inmate’s killing

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — An inmate at a central Indiana prison has agreed to plead guilty in the fatal stabbing of another prisoner.
Tommy Holland’s defense attorney told a Madison County judge his client is ready to accept a plea agreement in the August 2019 stabbing death of 28-year-old Clifford S. Baggett at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
The Herald Bulletin reports that in exchange for his guilty plea to a murder charge, the state of Indiana will seek a sentence of life without parole for the 45-year-old Indianapolis man.
Holland’s sentencing hearing is expected to be set within the next two weeks, after Holland signs the plea agreement.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.