Indiana inmate accused of attacking county jail guard

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old inmate at the Henry County jail has been charged for allegedly attacking a guard.

Jerome Felix Loveless of New Castle faces battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, which is a felony.

He allegedly repeatedly struck a corrections officer, who was injured, on July 23 at the jail.

Loveless reportedly asked the guard not to file charges, saying it could result in prison time. A November court date has been set in the case.

A message left for Loveless’ court-appointed attorney listed in online records was not immediately returned Sunday.

Loveless faces trial later this month on drug charges.

