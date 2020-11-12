Indiana high court won’t hear appeal in girl’s crash death

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s high court won’t be taking up a woman’s appeal of her convictions in her 6-year-old daughter’s death in a 2017 highway crash.

The state Supreme Court last week denied a petition of transfer for Jessica M. Skeens, who was sentenced to 41 years following her August 2019 convictions on several charges, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and driving while intoxicated.

The Star Press reports the 31-year-old Farmland woman drank alcohol and smoked marijuana before the van she was driving crashed in May 2017 along the Muncie Bypass.

The crash killed Taelyn Ann Marie Woodson, but Skeens’ three other children survived.