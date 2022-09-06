INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Gas City woman sentenced to life without parole in the 2019 death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter will appeal her conviction to the Indiana Supreme Court.

The state’s high court will hear an appeal by Amanda D. Carmack on Sept. 22.

Carmack alleges there was not sufficient evidence presented during her August 2021 trial to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not act in “sudden heat” when she killed young Skylea Carmack in late August 2019.

Skylea was last seen on August 31, 2019. A Silver Alert was issued, but the girl was ultimately found strangled to death in a shed behind the family’s home in Gas City.

Pictured are, from left, 10-year-old Skylea Carmack and her stepmother, Amanda Carmack.

During her trial, Carmack’s attorney argued the killing was not a murder but rather a stepmother snapping.

A jury, though, disagreed, and found Amanda Carmack guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent, strangulation, and domestic battery resulting in death. The same jury also decided she should serve life in prison without parole.

Carmack is currently serving out her sentence in the Indiana Women’s Prison.

