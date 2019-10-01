Indiana driver arrested after double fatality crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Knox County prosecutors arrested a man in connection to a crash that claimed two lives in Southern Indiana.

Police say Johsua Roark, 27, of Vincennes, Indiana was traveling southbound on SR 159 in June when he drove left of center and collided head-on into a vehicle driven by a Freelandville couple. John and Rita Buck, both 71, were pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed Roark was under the influence of methamphetamine. Roark turned himself in at the Knox County Jail where he posted bond and was later released.

He was charged with 2 counts of causing death while driving under the influence of a schedule I or II controlled substance (methamphetamine), a level 4 felony.