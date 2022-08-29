FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police arrested a Harrison County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) deputy Monday afternoon for one count of identity deception and one count of obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies.

Indiana State Police (ISP) began an investigation after receiving an email in May that made allegations of police misconduct at the New Albany Police Department (NAPD).

The email’s author identified themselves as a current New Albany police officer and alleged that although the sender had reported the allegations, the issues were not being addressed.

The sender also included a telephone number and identifying information about the sender’s family.

ISP Detective Mike Bennett initially contacted the New Albany police officer listed as the email’s author, but the officer told Bennett he had not sent the email and had no knowledge of the email being sent.

After further investigation, Bennett submitted his findings to the Floyd County Prosecutor, which led to the Floyd County Superior Court issuing an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Ralph M. Weaver of Lanesville, Indiana, who was formerly an NAPD officer.

Weaver voluntarily turned himself in Monday afternoon.