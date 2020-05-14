Indiana court upholds ex-youth coach’s 15-year rape sentence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (The Journal Gazette) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a former youth football coach’s 15-year prison sentence for raping the sister of one of his players after luring her to his Fort Wayne home.

An Allen County jury found 34-year-old Marvin Davis guilty of rape and sexual battery in August. Davis appealed his subsequent 15-year sentence, arguing that his prison term was inappropriate “in light of the nature of the offenses and his character.”

But The Journal Gazette reports the court rejected those argument Wednesday, finding that Davis used his position to lure the 16-year-old girl to his house and sexually assault her.

