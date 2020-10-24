Indiana college student killed by stray bullet in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a college student from Indiana has been killed by a stray bullet in New York City.

Police say 20-year-old Ethan Williams, of Indianapolis, was sitting on a stoop in Brooklyn with a group of friends when several shots were fired at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Williams was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams’ father tells WABC-TV that his son was a sophomore in the film media program Indiana University and was a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council of Indianapolis.

Police have made no arrests.

