Indiana boy, 14, killed cousin, her boyfriend, then himself

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old southern Indiana boy found dead in a home along with his cousin and her boyfriend fatally shot the pair before he turned the gun on himself.

Greene County Prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw announced Monday that autopsies showed Cole Bixler used 22-year-old Mason George’s gun to shoot George, then his 21-year-old cousin, Jessica Bixler, before shooting himself.

An autopsy showed each was shot in the head once in the April 16 incident at a home near the unincorporated community Owensburg.

Investigators said they learned that the teen had “mentioned to others that he had been having thoughts of harming himself.”