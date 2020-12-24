Indiana appeals court affirms man’s child neglect sentence

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The state appeals court has affirmed the sentence of a man who broke the wrist of a 5-year-old child in his care at a northwest Indiana day care center.

Twenty-four-year-old Mack Arthur Giles III pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent and was sentenced to three years in prison and one year of work-release for roughly treating a child at a Hammond day care center, leaving the youngster with a broken wrist and a bruised shoulder.

His appeal argued that his sentence was inappropriate. But The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that the three appellate judges unanimously agreed the evidence justified his prison term.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss