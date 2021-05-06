IMPD: Several arrested on gun, drug charges after running cars off road during funeral procession

INDIANAPOLIS — Several men are facing firearms and drug charges after police witnessed a vehicle run cars off the road during a funeral procession and men display weapons out of the vehicle’s sunroof and windows, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says on April 28, its Crime Gun Intelligence Center was conducting surveillance on a case when it observed a funeral procession pass by. During the procession, CGIC saw a vehicle occupied by men running cars off the road and displaying weapons out of the sunroof and windows of the vehicle, according to police.

CGIC surveyed the vehicle until it could be safely stopped at a gas station at 2360 E. Raymond Street. Authorities detained five people and discovered five firearms during the investigation. One person was released on the scene.

IMPD says the following evidence was found during the investigation:

FMK, Model AR-1 Extreme, .300 blackout pistol

Ruger PC Charger 9 mm pistol

Sarisilmaz Model SAR9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol

Smith and Wesson SD40, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol

Metro Arms 1911 style pistol

Suspected heroin/fentanyl, marijuana, controlled substance

Police say a passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Ronald Templeton, fled from the vehicle on foot and was arrested after the foot pursuit.

The driver, 23-year-old Khalil Box, was arrested for carrying a handgun without a license, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of controlled substance.

21-year-old Deandre Miller was arrested for carrying a handgun without a license, possession of narcotic drug, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

22-year-old Anthony Box was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation should contact IndyCGIC@indy.gov.