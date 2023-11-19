INDIANAPOLIS — A woman shot at a car occupied by children on the east side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

According to a public report released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area of East 38th Street and North Post Road on a report of shots fired.

After an investigation, police determined a female suspect fired a shot at a moving vehicle with two children inside. IMPD’s report on the incident indicated a bullet struck the car’s window.

No injuries were incurred during the incident, according to IMPD’s report. Police records state officers recovered a bullet fragment at the scene.

The report did not name the shooting suspect involved in the incident. IMPD’s report indicates the alleged shooter could face multiple charges like aggravated assault, shooting a firearm where people are present and recklessness.