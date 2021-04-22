Impaired man driving on rims of car arrested after being tased leading ISP on chase

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Thursday morning for impaired driving after he resisted directions, lead police on a multi-county chase with blown-out tires and was tased when he resisted arrest.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) report that a trooper was patrolling S.R. 62 when he stopped the driver of a Pontiac near Carson School Road for a headlight violation. The driver was identified as Cody McCool, 29, of Chandler. During the traffic stop, the trooper reports that McCool displayed signs of impairment.

While field sobriety tests were being conducted, McCool refused to follow directions and then quickly got back into his vehicle and fled westbound on S.R. 62 into Mt. Vernon where he traveled down several city streets before driving east on S.R. 62.

A Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy deployed stop sticks on S.R. 62 near Caborn Road, ISP said. However, McCool traveled off the south side of the roadway to avoid the stop sticks. He also drove toward the sheriff’s deputy narrowly missing him before re-entering the highway and continuing east on S.R. 62 into Vanderburgh County. Troopers report that McCool was traveling at approximately 60 mph.

ISP reports that two sets of stop sticks were successfully deployed on S.R. 62 near Shuttle Road and on S.R. 66 near Fielding Road. McCool’s vehicle continued to travel east on S.R. 66 into Warrick County with damaged tires. Police said that McCool then drove at approximately 30-40 mph before continuing north on S.R. 261 into Boonville and then west on S.R. 62 toward Chandler.

Police report that McCool was seen driving on four rims and traveling approximately 40-60 mph.

McCool lost control and crashed into a ditch at Monroe Avenue, ISP said. McCool immediately got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. He was found approximately six minutes later in the 500 block of Idaho Street by a Warrick County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, however, he continued to resist arrest and was tased by Indiana State Police. McCool was arrested without further incident.

McCool was taken to Deaconess Gateway Hospital for minor injuries and then transported to the Posey County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.