HOBART, Ind. (WANE) – An allegedly impaired woman was arrested on several charges after crashing into a state trooper early Sunday morning in Lake County.

It’s the fourth time in six months a Lowell Post trooper has been hit by an allegedly impaired driver, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper was reportedly parked in his patrol car with the emergency lights on around 3:40 a.m. while performing a traffic stop on Ridge Road in Hobart. State police said that’s when a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix hit the patrol car with enough force to push it into the 2010 Lexus the trooper had originally pulled over.

Trooper Ryan Parent was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

The driver of the Pontiac, 32-year-old Angela M. Cabello from Portage, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers at the scene believe Cabello was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. The results of a blood test are pending.

After being released from the hospital, Cabello was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with the following:

Operating While Intoxicated (Prior Conviction)- Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated (Endangering)- Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia- Class C Misdemeanor

ISP said the Lexus involved had minor damage and the driver wasn’t injured.