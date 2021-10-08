Impaired driver arrested for driving 104 mph on I-69 in Pike Co., found with 90 grams of raw marijuana

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop for speeding led troopers to find a significant amount of raw marijuana in his vehicle.

Around 5 p.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) a trooper was patrolling I-69 near mile-marker 48 when he saw a 2007 Dodge Charger traveling southbound at 104 mph.

The trooper performed a traffic stop and identified the driver as Sergio Weathers, 31, of Evansville.

During the stop, the trooper reports smelling a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the car. A search was performed and found roughly 90 grams of marijuana, ISP said.

The trooper said that Weathers was displaying signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed that Weathers’ blood alcohol content was at .15% and he was under the influence of marijuana.

Weathers was arrested and was taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held on bond, ISP said.

He was arrested on the following charges: