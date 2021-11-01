‘I’m getting evicted from my trailer’: Police look to ID suspect who held up Dollar General

A suspect in a robbery at the Dollar General at 2985 W. Washington Center Road is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar General back in August.

It was Aug. 18 around 9:45 p.m. when a man walked into the Dollar General at 2985 W. Washington Center Road, grabbed some items and went to check out. There, police said the suspect showed a tan pistol in his waistband to the cashier and demanded money.

The suspect told the cashier he was “sorry to do this but I’m getting evicted from my trailer,” police said.

The suspect took cash from the drawer and left on foot, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s or 40s with a thin build and dark hair.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201.