Illegal immigrant living in Fort Wayne sentenced for trying to sell fully automatic handgun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An illegal immigrant arrested for reportedly trying to sell a fully automatic handgun over social media then trying to evade police is set to be deported.

Luis Rodriguez-Solorio, 24, of Fort Wayne has been sentenced to 9 years in prison and 2 years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm and reentry of deported alien. He previously pleaded guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court.

According to court records, in May 2020, police found a video on social media of Rodriguez-Solorio firing a fully automatic Glock as he offered it for sale. That same night, police tried to stop a vehicle driven by Rodriguez-Solorio, but he sped off. He eventually crashed and was arrested.

He later admitted to having the fully automatic handgun, along with multiple extended magazines. Police found the gun, the magazines, and a small amount of marijuana at a Fort Wayne home, according to court records.

The gun is considered a machine gun under federal law.

Rodriguez-Solorio is not a citizen of the United States. He was previously deported to Mexico after he was convicted of felony burglary of a dwelling in 2017.

Rodriguez-Solorio is expected to be deported after he’s released from incarceration.