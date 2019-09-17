Illegal alien sentenced by feds for crash that killed Colts player

FILE – This file photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows Manuel Orrego-Savala, of Guatemala. Orrego-Savala, living illegally in the U.S., pleaded guilty Friday, July 20, 2018, to driving drunk when he killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver on Feb. 4. 2018. (Indiana State Police via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) An illegal alien already serving 16 years for a drunk driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson and an Uber driver in 2018 will serve an additional 42 months.

Manuel Orrego-Zavala, 38, was sentenced in federal court in Indianapolis following a guilty plea.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on Feb. 4, 2018, Orrego-Zavala was in the United States illegally and driving a pickup truck westbound on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Orrego-Zavala swerved and struck Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe and his passenger, Jackson, who were standing alongside the highway after Jackson had become ill and Monroe pulled over.

File – Edwin Jackson

The impact killed Monroe and Jackson. Orrego-Zavala, who had a blood alcohol content of twice the legal limit, was later convicted in state court and sentenced to 16 years for causing death when operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.



At the sentencing hearing, Assistant United States Attorney William L. McCoskey told the Court that a consecutive federal sentence would be appropriate because it would “send a strong message to the defendant and others similarly situated that we are a nation of laws, and that there are real consequences that come from violating those laws.”



Chief Judge Magnus-Stinson ordered that Orrego-Zavala’s sentence of 42 months must be served consecutively to the state sentence of 16 years.