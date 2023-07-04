RICHMOND, Ind. — More details have come to light in connection to the death of a woman in Richmond this week.

Tommy Wayne Earl, 67, is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail where he has been preliminarily charged with murder and other charges related to the death of a woman at an apartment complex in Richmond.

Richmond Police Department officers were dispatched on Friday, June 30, to Merle Henderson Apartments on 81 S. 14th Street around 1:40 p.m. in response to an apparent homicide that had just taken place.

A caller had told dispatch that a man possessing a knife had been threatening a woman in the area and that the woman was in serious danger.

According to court documents, a woman’s body was found by responding officers in a gazebo located to the south of the apartments. The victim, identified as 59-year-old Michelle Dionne Peacock of Richmond, was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering a laceration to the throat.

When officers located the suspect, a struggle ensued. The affidavit said Earl was armed with a straight razor and was described as having “blood on his hands as well as his clothing,” when officers first made contact.

Earl allegedly ignored commands to drop the weapon and comply with responding officers. Officers subsequently deployed Tasers to take the subject into custody. Earl reportedly told one of the responding officers that he would kill him too, the affidavit said. Earl continued to resist the advances of law enforcement until he was subdued, taken into custody and transported to Reid Hospital.

Earl allegedly told officers at the hospital “I finally went off man” and discussed the incident without being prompted to by authorities.

At this point, officers were not questioning him on the incident but were instead making small talk, according to court records. Earl was brought to Richmond Police headquarters after he was released from Reid Hospital.

Officers later determined that Earl resided at the Merle Henderson Apartments. Earl told investigators that the dispute stemmed from a dispute he had been having with the victim for several months.

Earl claimed he and the victim started experiencing issues earlier in the year. He reportedly told officers that the victim would regularly visit the gazebo near the apartments.

Earl reportedly referred to the victim as a male acting like a woman during the questioning, the affidavit said. He also shared that he and the victim engaged in their most recent conflict the day before the incident. Earl alleged that the victim pointed a firearm at him after the two exchanged words.

When questioned on the homicide, Earl said that he saw the victim sitting in the gazebo and said that he “had enough.”

He proceed to explain that he walked downstairs from his apartment and headed toward the gazebo. He acknowledged in front of officers that he had a 4 to 5-inch razor blade with him. When asked if he walked behind the victim, Earl confirmed he approached the victim face-to-face and swung the razor in an attempt to cut her throat.

A witness was also inside the gazebo at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit. Earl reportedly told the other witness “he was not there for her.” Earl then exited the gazebo and had several bystanders attempt to subdue him, even being struck by tools nearby lawn care workers were using.

Court records indicate that one of the employees mowing grass at the apartment complex overheard a woman screaming and claimed to witness Earl cutting the victim’s throat with a razor. The witness also claimed that Earl stood over the victim and continued cutting her.

The affidavit said two employees of the lawn care business tried to stop Earl and remove him from the gazebo until police arrived.

Earl is said to have claimed multiple times during the interview that he was glad he killed the woman and would do it again. He did talk about experiencing a psychotic break during the interview as well. He denied that he had ever experienced one before but admitted to keeping himself away from people.

The suspect also discussed the variety of medicines he claimed the V.A. prescribed to him. He claimed that he had been adjusting the times that he injected the medicine in an attempt to help him sleep.

Investigators said that Earl confirmed that he understood what was taking place, as well as what was being read to him and discussed.

At the conclusion of the interview, Earl told officers that he needed to be kept away from black inmates as he “does not get along with them.” The victim in this case was a black female.

Earl has been preliminarily charged with a level 1 felony of murder, a level 6 felony of intimidation, and a class A misdemeanor of resisting law enforcement.