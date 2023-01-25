ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a fatal crash that happened Jan. 15 in Allen County.

Police responded to the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads at approximately 9:30 p.m. and found three people who stopped to offer aid pull the suspect, 32-year-old Trevor M. Bradley, from his vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicated Bradley “drove left of center” before colliding with another vehicle, according to court documents.

An officer at the scene also noted there was a “moderate” odor of an alcoholic beverage on the suspect’s breath, court documents said.

Authorities indicated in court documents that an officer at the scene could not administer sobriety or chemical tests due to injuries Bradley suffered in the crash, but doctors later performed a chemical test on Bradley at the hospital.

According to court documents, Bradley had a BAC of .22%.

On Jan. 18, police conducted an interview with Bradley, and although court documents do not reveal many details from the interview, the documents did provide a single quote from Bradley: “I killed two people.”

Court documents indicated Bradley had been convicted of an OWI within the past seven years before the crash.