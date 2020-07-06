Husband shoots man found in bedroom with wife hours after they separated

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – One man in critical condition following a shooting that involved a lovers quarrel on Thursday, July 2.

Marion Police responded to a reported shooting at approximately 11:41 p.m. on Thursday. The report was called in by Robert Beck, 34, who told 911 that he had shot someone.

Officers arrived to find Beck in the front of the house where he was placed in handcuffs as the investigation occurred. The officers went into the home to find Brian Eccles, 51, with gunshot wounds in his left arm and left chest area.

Eccles was air lifted by Marion General Hospital medical personnel to the hospital where he is reported to be in critical condition.

Jodi Beck, 35, and her two children ages seven and 11 were found in the home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators discovered that Robert Beck and Jodi Beck had separated earlier Thursday morning. When Robert Beck returned home, he discovered Jodi Beck and Eccles in the bedroom. An argument followed where Robert Beck shot Eccles with a .380 caliber handgun.

Robert Beck was arrested for Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony.