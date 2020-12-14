Huntington University coach arrested for child seduction and kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A former Huntington University cross country coach has been arrested on four felony charges including child seduction and kidnapping.

Nicholas Johnson, 33, is charged with two counts of child seduction, as well as charges of kidnapping and identity deception. A criminal case was filed against him on Thursday. An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest the next day, and he was jailed.

Johnson has been released on custody after posting a $30,000 bond.

It’s not clear what the charges against Johnson stem from. The Huntington County Prosecutor’s Office has refused to release a probable cause affidavit, which details why charges were filed.

Since the announcement of the charges, Johnson has been fired from Huntington University. His biography was removed from the university’s website.

Nick Johnson is no longer employed at Huntington University. The University was informed on Thursday, December 10, that charges were filed in Huntington County against Mr. Johnson. Out of respect for the individuals involved and the law enforcement process, the University will not be making any public comment on this matter. Huntington University continues to remain committed to providing a safe, healthy, and respectful learning environment for all students, faculty, and staff as together we continue to uphold our calling to Christ, scholarship, and service. Lynette Fager, Director of Communication University Relations Huntington University

According to a post on the Huntington University Foresters Facebook page, Johnson is a HU alum and Huntington native who was hired in 2018 to take over the university’s men’s and women’s cross country program. He was the third cross country coach in the school’s history.

Johnson will be back in court for a pretrial conference Feb. 8, 2021.