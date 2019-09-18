Huntington man sentenced for fatal New Year’s Day stabbing

Ryan Richison was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the New Year’s Day 2018 stabbing death of Kyle L. Randall.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man has been sentenced after being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on New Year’s Day in 2018.

On Tuesday, Ryan Richison, 28, was sentenced to 21 years in prison. He was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony; residential entry, a level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

As WANE 15 previously reported, Kyle Randall, 29, was stabbed and killed while trying to defend a woman at a house party on New Year’s Day. Police and medics were called to the Huntington residence around 5 a.m., where authorities found Randall’s body.