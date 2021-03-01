Huntington man sentenced for child sex trafficking, child molesting

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man who picked up a 15-year-old girl for sex and who arranged similar encounters with other men over the last two years has been sentenced.

Charles Daub

Charles Eugene Daub II, 47, was convicted of Child Molesting, a Level 1 felony, and Promoting Child Sexual Trafficking, a Level 3 felony. In a hearing Monday morning, Daub was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 5 years on probation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Daub recruited the girl to engage in sexual activity with himself and others between July 2018 and October 2020. During that time, she was between the age of 13 and 15.

Daub told police that other men contacted him and asked if he knew any girls they could have sex with, according to court records. He would contact her to arrange sexual encounters. He said she agreed to have sex with them, the affidavit said.

Daub admitted to driving to the girl’s family member’s house multiple times to pick her up. The last time was Saturday, Oct. 24, according to court records.

Daub then reportedly drove the girl to another county where he said they engaged in sexual activity in his car, the affidavit said.

Along with his conviction and sentence, Daub was found to be a sexually violent predator and must register as a sex and violent offender for life.