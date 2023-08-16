FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Huntington man to just over 12 years in prison on a meth charge and a prior conviction, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bryon Fisher, 42, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and received a 121-month prison sentence for the offense along with five years of supervised release.

The U.S. District Court also revoked Fishers’ supervised release on his prior conviction for mail theft and sentenced him to an extra two years in prison for a total of 145 months.

The two sentences will be served consecutively, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, authorities conducted six controlled buys of methamphetamine from Fisher, and authorities also found evidence related to drug trafficking, including a drug ledger, after searching Fishers’ home.

In total, Fishers delivered and possessed with intent to deliver over 244 grams of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.