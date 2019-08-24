Huntington man found guilty in New Year’s Day fatal stabbing

Ryan Richison was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter Friday in connection with the New Year’s Day 2018 stabbing death of Kyle L. Randall.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on New Year’s Day in 2018.

On Friday, Ryan Richison, 28, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony; residential entry, a level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Kyle Randall, 29, was stabbed and killed while trying to defend a woman at a house party on New Year’s Day, his father told WANE 15 a few days later. Police and medics were called to the Huntington residence around 5 a.m., where authorities found Randall’s body.

According to Indiana law, anyone who is found guilty of a level 2 felony faces between 10 and 30 years in prison. 

Richison is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 17.

