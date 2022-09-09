GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday.

Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.

The driver did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit into Delaware County, where it eventually stopped on Jackson Street, according to state police.

The driver – James Hill, 33, of Huntington – was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest warrant out of Madison County for failure to appear on a theft charge.