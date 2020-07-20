Huntington County woman receives 22 years in prison for child molestation

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington judge has sentenced a woman for child molestation and sexual trafficking of a child.

Alissa Thomas pleaded guilty to the promotion of child sexual trafficking and child molesting, fondling or touching with a child under 14. Thomas was sentenced to 22 years in prison and 4 years on probation.

Thomas was arrested back in December along with her boyfriend, Jeremy Helvie, on several counts of child molesting and possession of child pornography.

The investigation spanned from November 2018 to November 2019. Court documents show both possessed child porn of three children, one a preschooler. The investigation also showed Thomas and Helvie molested them. At the time, the pair were a couple.

In May, Helvie pleaded guilty to child molesting and child exploitation, both level 4 felonies. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by two years on probation. A judge also ruled he would have to register as a sex offender and will not be able to contact the victim.