Huntington County man gets 14 years child molestation

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington County man has been sentenced for molesting a child and having child porn.

Jeremy Helvie, 40, pleaded guilty to child molesting and child exploitation, both level 4 felonies. Helvie was sentenced to 14 years in prison. A judge also ruled he would have to register as a sex offender and will not be able to contact the victim.

Helvie was arrested back in December along with girlfriend, 41-year-old Alissa Thomas, on several counts of child molesting and possession of child pornography.

Pictured are, from left, Alissa Thomas and Jeremy Helvie. (Huntington County Sheriff)

The investigation spanned from November 2018 to November 2019. Court documents show both possessed child porn of three children, one a preschooler. The investigation also showed Thomas and Helvie molested them. At the time the pair were a couple.

Alissa Thomas pleaded guilty and was set to learn her sentence Monday. However, the sentencing hearing was rescheduled to allow for ample time for a physiological evaluation to be completed. Thomas will be back in court on July 20.