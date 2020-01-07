Huntington Co traffic stop nets two pounds of meth, handgun, cash

Indiana State Police say they seized an estimated two pounds of methamphetamine, an estimated half gram of cocaine, a loaded 9mm handgun, and more than $2,000 in cash in a Huntington County traffic stop.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say they pulled more than two pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a handgun from a car during a late night traffic stop in Huntington County.

Around 10:55 p.m. Monday, State Police from the Fort Wayne Post were patrolling on Interstate 69 when Sergeant Kris Coffey stopped a vehicle for speeding. During the course of the stop, Trooper Tyson Waldron and his K9 partner Zeus were called in to assist Sgt. Coffey.

Zeus quickly alerted to the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle, and a followup search located an estimated two pounds of methamphetamine, an estimated half gram of cocaine, a loaded 9mm handgun, and more than $2,000 in cash.

The driver, Pablo Sanchez-Icedo, 31, of Glendale, Ariz., and passenger Atta Atiya, 21, of Indianapolis, were arrested on charges of Manufacture/Dealing Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony.

Moudassir Ibrahim, 26, of Fort Wayne, was also charged with Possession of Cocaine, a Level 6 Felony.