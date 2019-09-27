Hung jury pushes fate of accused killer to later date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a hung jury Thursday night, a man accused of shooting and killing a man outside a bar will have to wait to hear his fate decided.

Quentin Stewart was arrested in Lake County in 2018 in connection with the December 6, 2016, shooting death of 22-year-old Codi Allen McCann in a parking lot behind the East State Bar and Grill. He faces a charge of Murder in the Allen County Superior Court.

A jury had been deliberating Thursday since 11:00 a.m., but the jury was declared hung by 9:30 p.m. McCann’s mother, Stacey Davis, said that while they initially had high hopes about the trial, she had a feeling that the jury might not come to the conclusion she hoped. Still, she said her family will stay optimistic for the next trial.

“The later it got, we started to expect it,” said Davis. “We knew something was going on. They had a good case, so the second trial will be even better because now they know where they’re lacking and what his defense is so I have high hopes for the next trial.”

WANE 15’s Britt Salay learned a new trial date will be determined on Tuesday, October 1.

It was around 10 p.m. that December night when police and medics were called to the parking lot of the bar, near East State Boulevard and California Avenue. Responders arrived and pronounced McCann dead.

Another person was also shot, taken to a hospital privately and determined to be critically hurt. According to a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, that person was Stewart.

A witnesses told investigators that he went to East State Bar and Grill to buy marijuana from a man who went by the street name “City,” according to the affidavit. The witness said he took McCann with him because he “felt uneasy” about the drug deal that day and McCann had a gun, the affidavit said.

The witness said when he and McCann arrived at the bar, “City” told him through a text message to leave McCann in the car and to come in the bar alone and have a shot of alcohol with him. According to the affidavit, the witness parked in the back of the bar and left McCann behind.

When the witness and “City” returned to the car, the witness told police he found McCann slumped over in the car, bleeding, according to the affidavit.

The witness said he ran off to call 911. A short time later, Stewart was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Another witness told police that around 9:45 p.m. that evening, she dropped Stewart off on California Avenue near State Boulevard. According to the affidavit, the witness said as she drove away, she heard gunshots, then she got a call from Stewart where he claimed he’d been shot. The witness said she took Stewart to Parkview Hospital.

Inside that vehicle, police found a .45-caliber handgun under the passenger seat with blood on it, the affidavit said. The gun was matched to a shell casing recovered near where McCann was killed in, the affidavit said.