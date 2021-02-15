Hundreds of grams of meth, cocaine, and marijuana seized by Allen Co. police; 2 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for possessing and dealing various amounts of illegal drugs in early February.
On Feb. 4, members of the Allen County Drug Task Force and SWAT teams executed several search warrants that centered around the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue, just east of downtown Fort Wayne.
Allen County police seized the following items after sweeping the property:
- 534 grams of methamphetamine
- 780 grams of marijuana
- 20 grams of cocaine
- Five firearms, two of which were stolen
Payne Randle and Marilyn Armour of Fort Wayne were arrested and charged with the following:
- Dealing in methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drugs (two counts for Payne)
- Possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs (two counts for Payne)
- Dealing in marijuana
Payne was also charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.