Human trafficking sting in Ohio results in 93 arrests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A two-day human trafficking sting staged this week at hotels across central Ohio resulted in nearly 100 arrests.

The state attorney general’s office says the sting also marked the first time that people trying to buy sex were charged with engaging in prostitution under a new law that took effect Monday.

Authorities said 93 people were arrested during the “Operation 614” sting staged Wednesday and Thursday in Columbus and its surrounding suburbs.

Those arrested included a registered sex offender on parole and those seeking sex with juveniles.

The sting was also an effort to help identify human trafficking victims and get them connected to services.