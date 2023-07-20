GREENTOWN, Ind. — A Tennessee man was recently charged with attempted murder after a Tuesday evening stabbing in Greentown, a town east of Kokomo.

According to a release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Crow Jr., a Jonesboro, Tennessee resident, was charged with attempted murder, a level 1 felony, after the stabbing in Greentown.

Booking photo for Justin A. Crow Jr

According to officials with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received a call around 9:34 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a man with a stab wound to his neck in the alley behind the 200 block of South Hunt St. in Greentown. Officials said that the suspect, later identified by police as Crow, was a man wearing a red/black hoodie and was last seen running west.

The man who was stabbed, according to the sheriff’s office, said that he was riding his bike when he was approached by a man wearing a red/black hoodie, who pepper sprayed him in the face. The man said that the two began to fight and he believed he struck Crow in self-defense.

The man was allegedly stabbed in the neck by Crow in the altercation. Officials report that Crow told the man that he was going to kill him. When he was on the ground, the man told police that Crow stood over him and asked him his name. When the man replied, Crow allegedly said “wrong guy,” and left on foot.

Around 10:25 p.m., a police officer at a local hospital said a person matching Crow’s description arrived at the emergency department of the hospital. Police then identified the suspect as Crow. While he was being interviewed at the hospital, officers executed a search warrant at a home Crow was staying at, collecting alleged evidence related to the incident.

Crow was transported to Howard County Jail and is being held there with no bond. Officials said the incident continues to be under investigation by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.