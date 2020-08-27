Houston driver arrested after chase from Waterloo to Fort Wayne

Malik Berry

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — A Houston man was arrested in Fort Wayne midday Wednesday after he reportedly refused to pull over on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County and took police on a chase into Allen County.

It was just after noon when a Waterloo Marshal’s officer tried to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for speeding, no license plate and excessively tinted windows along Interstate 69. The driver refused to stop, though and continued southbound on the interstate.

Fort Wayne Police set up a road block and used a tire deflation device around the Lima Road interchange, but the Honda stopped just before that. The driver was pulled from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Malik Berry, 23, of Houston, Texas, was arrested on a charge of felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle. He’s also being held on an outstanding warrant out of Clark County, Arkansas.