HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fired shots into a home Saturday evening.

According to a release from the department, deputies were called to a home on Road 72 in Blue Creek Township just after 8 p.m.

The homeowner told the deputies his house had been shot at from the road. The homeowner was not hurt. He could not provide any suspect or vehicle information.

Anyone who may have information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. There is also a link at the bottom of the Sheriff’s Office website to submit an anonymous tip. The website is www.pauldingohsheriff.com