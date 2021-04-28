Juvenile homicide suspect in custody after chase ends with crash into FWPD car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A suspect in a homicide investigation was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in an ordeal that left a police squad car destroyed.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang and Violent Crimes Unit report attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a possible shooting suspect at Bowser Avenue and Creighton Avenue. Officers report that the suspect refused to stop and fled in his vehicle.

A short pursuit followed. However, the vehicle was able to evade officers and the pursuit ended.

Another officer then found the suspect as the individual continued to drive recklessly and ran the stop sign at Robinwood Drive and McKinnie Avenue going southbound at a high rate of speed. Police said the suspect crashed into a police vehicle that was traveling east on McKinnie Avenue. The police vehicle that was struck, was not actively in the pursuit at the time of the collision.

The suspect was a boy who sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries, was treated at an area hospital and taken into custody, police report.

The officer and a ride-along who were in the police vehicle hit, also sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at an area hospital.

A Fort Wayne Police squad car is shown on a flat bed after a crash at Robinwood Drive and McKinnie Avenue on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The Gang and Violent Crimes Unit was assisted by Operations Officers to bring this high risk incident to a safe conclusion.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and The Allen County Prosecutors Office.