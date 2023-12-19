ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man charged with murder in connection to the Dec. 9 killing at a hotel on Coliseum Boulevard was extradited Monday to Fort Wayne from Kentucky.

U.S. Marshals found Tommy L. Gray, 21, in Louisville two days after the homicide, and he was taken to a Kentucky jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and leaving the scene of the crime. In an update Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police said Gray has been moved to the Allen County Jail.

Tommy Gray (Courtesy Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Police responded Dec. 9 to reports of shots fired at the Red Roof Inn at 3017 W. Coliseum Blvd. At the scene, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Few details are known, but Gray is accused in the fatal shooting of Keelin Woods, a 26-year-old man from Chicago. Woods was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died some time later, the Allen County Coroner confirmed.

Gray is being held in the jail without bond.