BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are conducting a homicide investigation in Brown County.

According to police, on Friday afternoon, a deceased body was found near Bean Blossom Road and Bell Road.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until a positive identification can be made and an autopsy is conducted.

Detectives believe the homicide was an isolated injury and there is currently no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.