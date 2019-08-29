Homeowner fatally shoots 2 teens; says they trespassed

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio homeowner fatally shot two 17-year-old boys who he said were trespassing around his garage at night.

Dayton police say the man called authorities immediately afterward to report the shooting Wednesday night in a neighborhood just west of the city’s downtown.

He was questioned by detectives. Investigators haven’t released the man’s name or any further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

A vehicle was towed from the scene, but police haven’t publicly explained its connection to the investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.