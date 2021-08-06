Home, vehicle hit by gunfire; police seek tips

The 2700 block of Indiana Avenue is shown Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police found a home and vehicle southeast of downtown Fort Wayne with bullet holes, but no victims or suspects, Friday.

It was around 11:30 a.m. when police were called to the 2700 block of Indiana Avenue on a report of shots fired in the area.

According to a Fort Wayne Police report, officers arrived to find “multiple” bullet casings in the road, and apparent bullet holes in a vehicle and a home at 2723 Indiana Ave.

Police tried to make contact with anyone inside the home using a loud speaker but there was no response. Tactical officers entered the home and found it to be empty, police said.

No shooting victims or suspects were found, according to police. Police were still in the area around 5 p.m.

Traffic was stopped in the area “for public safety.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or send information through the Crime Stoppers app P3.