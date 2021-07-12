Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home south of downtown Fort Wayne was shot up Monday morning.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to a home at 2401 S. Wayne Ave., near West Creighton and Fairfield avenues, on a report of vandalism by gunfire.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that someone had fired gunshots at the home. Officers found bullet holes in the home and a window of a nearby van that was sitting on the street shattered.

There were people in the home at the time but nobody was hurt, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

