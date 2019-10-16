Home, car struck by gunfire near where man was killed 2 days earlier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home and car near where a man was gunned down Sunday were battered by gunfire Tuesday afternoon, Fort Wayne Police confirmed.

Now, investigators are working to determine if the incidents are linked.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 800 block of Runnion Avenue, near Main Street and Leesburg Road, on a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find “evidence of gunfire,” including damage to a house and at least one car, according to police.

No one was struck by gunfire, a police spokesperson said, adding that the incident was under investigation.

The incident came less than 48 hours after another situation where gunshots rang out in the area, though deadlier. Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, police and medics were called to the 600 block of Runnion Avenue, where a man was found down on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim – 40-year-old Pablo Guzman Vasquez of Fort Wayne – was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released, and the shooting was being investigated.

On Wednesday, police said they were looking into whether Sunday’s shooting and Tuesday’s gunfire were related.

“Obviously, since it was in the same location as the homicide we are thinking it may be connected,” said police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena. “Anything is possible. Nothing at this point is definitive.”

Rosales-Scatena added that investigators were looking at “everything in relation to both of these investigations.”

No other information was released, including a vehicle description related to Tuesday’s incident or the availability of possible surveillance footage.