Hobart man gets 65 years for female co-worker’s slaying

HOBART, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana judge has sentenced a man to the maximum 65 years in prison for fatally stabbing a female bartender at the tavern where he worked as a bouncer.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 53-year-old Christopher Dillard of Hobart learned his punishment Thursday after a Porter County jury in November found him guilty of murder in the slaying of 23-year-old Nicole Gland.

The Portage woman was stabbed more than 20 times before her body was found in her SUV behind the Upper Deck Lounge in Chesterton in April 2017.

Prosecutors say Dillard was frustrated that Gland rebuffed his sexual advances after he delivered drugs to her.

