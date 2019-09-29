Hit-and-run accident severely injures bicyclist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A hit and run accident involving a bicycle has left a woman with life-threatening injuries. Fort Wayne Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Jackson Street around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police say preliminary reports indicated the bicyclist was traveling south and may not have stopped at a stop sign. Witnesses report a black, possibly Dodge Charger, was going west on Washington Blvd. when the bicyclist was hit.

The witnesses told police the black car initially stopped, and a black man in his late 20’s, early 30’s, got out of the car and walked to the bicyclist. The man returned to the car and continued driving on Washington.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital, where she was last reported to be in life-threatening condition. According to police, alcohol does believe to be a factor in the crash.

Police say the witnesses say the man was wearing basketball shorts and a t-shirt. The car involved may be missing a mirror from the accident, and “there was some kind of illuminating light on the passenger’s door when it was opened.”

Police closed several streets for about 3 hours while they investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.