High speed pursuit results in officer involved shooting in Vermillion County

Police say then Roby got out of the vehicle, showed a handgun, refused to release the handgun, and fired at officers. Several officers shot back, resulting in Roby being struck and injured.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 4:30 a.m. a deputy from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department attempted to pull over a vehicle that was travelling well above the speed limit. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour ensued.

Eventually, officers were able to get ahead of the pursuit and successfully deploy a device, deflating the vehicle’s driver side tires. At that time, the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Omaree Shay Roby, began shooting at officers through the rear window, striking one officer’s vehicle.

Roby continued to flee the officers on deflated tires, until eventually losing control and leaving the roadway.

Roby was transported to a hospital for care.

Further investigation by detectives found that Roby was driving a stolen vehicle from Evansville, Indiana, where he had allegedly committed a carjacking, forcing an individual out of the vehicle with a gun, by shooting it into the air.

All officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Indiana State Police say this is an active investigation.