Hicksville man jailed for soliciting sex from minor

David Azbill was arrested Tuesday for Felony Importuning.

Hicksville, Ohio (WANE) — A man is awaiting trial in Defiance Municipal Court on a felony charge of importuning, after being arrested earlier this week.

42-year-old David Azbill, Hicksville was arrested Tuesday after The Hicksville Police Department and Defiance-Paulding County Consolidated Job and Family Services were called to investigate a report of sexual abuse.

Police said Azbill was soliciting sex from a juvenile under the age of 16, using a telecommunication device.

Azbill was taken to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and appeared in court on Wednesday. A judge set his bond at $25,000. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Friday.

