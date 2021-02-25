Henry County Jail escapee remains at large; 2nd man captured

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from an eastern Indiana jail remain at large.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jacob Dean Vanpelt of New Castle escaped from the Henry County Jail around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The other escapee, 21-year-old Blake Adrian Michael Tutrow, was captured at a nearby apartment complex.

The sheriff’s office says the inmates escaped through an unsecured door while a security check was underway.

Vanpelt faces drug-related charges.

Indiana State Police, Henry County sheriff’s deputies and New Castle police are involved in the search for him,