Witnesses say an older man shot a homeless man on the porch after feeling threatened.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While police continue the search for a person of interest in Sunday evening’s shooting in the 800 block of Madison Street, two witnesses talked details to WANE 15.

A home at 827 Madison St. where a shooting took place is shown.

The shooter is alleged to be 71 years old and a next-door neighbor. The witness said the shooting occurred on the outdoor porch at 827 Madison after the shooter was shoved and thought he was being attacked, she said. She asked that her name not be used during the investigation.

The victim, a man in his 60s who lives at the home, was shot in the chest and stumbled inside seeking help, both witnesses said.

Police were called to the home at 6:48 p.m., according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department. As of the time of the release, the victim was in life-threatening condition.

The female witness said the shooting happened very quickly and in response to the victim’s criticism of her, she said.

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of the shooter. If anyone has information, he or she should contact the FWPD at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free PC Tips app.