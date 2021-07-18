Hearing set for guilty plea of former Muncie police officer

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A former Muncie police officer is expected to plead guilty next month in connection with a federal investigation of excessive force allegations against other officers.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports 31-year-old Dalton Kurtz is set to plead guilty to “misprision of felony” on Aug. 4 in federal court in Indianapolis.

He’s accused of failing to report a fellow officer kicked and struck a teenager in the head.

According to the plea agreement, Kurtz failed to report the officer’s “unreasonable and excessive” conduct and submitted a false report.

Four other officers are scheduled to stand trial Jan. 24 of allegations they used excessive force during arrests or of trying to cover up that misconduct.

